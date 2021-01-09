WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has upgraded much of the Brazos Valley to a WINTER STORM WARNING Sunday. The warning begins as early as 6am Sunday for the Northern Brazos Valley to as late as midday Sunday for the Central Brazos Valley. The earliest timeframe for wintry weather in the Brazos Valley is 10am - 12am Sunday.

WHAT : Heavy, wet snow expected

WHERE: Central and Northern Brazos Valley

TOTALS: 1″ to 4″ across the Central Brazos Valley | 2″ to 6″ across the Northern Brazos Valley, with isolated amounts 5″ - 8″ possible.

WHEN: 6am Sunday - 6am Monday (Milam, Robertson, Leon Counties) | 6am Sunday - 12am Monday (Lee County) | 12pm Sunday - 6am Monday (Majority of the Brazos Valley)

IMPACTS: Travel could be difficult -- especially on elevated, rural, and less-traveled roadways.

Forecast snowfall for the Brazos Valley January 10th - January 11th (KBTX)

WATCH THE DAY’S WEATHER EVENTS UNFOLD ON INTERACTIVE RADAR WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Forecast data is has been coming into better agreement through the day Saturday, but a snow event in Texas will always have uncertainties. Shifts in the greatest snowfall potential remain possible over the next 12-24 hours. Mesoscale (small) features and any slight shift in the path of this weather system will define where the heaviest swaths of snowfall.

Crews are out pretreating roadways ahead of the expected winter weather this weekend. Please use caution when passing equipment and do not follow too closely. For the latest road conditions, visit https://t.co/mJTDs9ntcj #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/Q67w1lqxy1 — TxDOT Bryan (@TxDOTBryan) January 9, 2021

It is important to note, this event will start with a cold, liquid rain falling Sunday morning. Rain totals between 1/2″ and 1″ could be collected before a switch to a rain / snow mix or all snow is made. Temperatures are forecast to remain a few degrees above freezing, here at the ground, through this event. Upper-atmosphere temperatures below freezing will support this snow potential.

The last Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the Brazos Valley was on January 16, 2018.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.