BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan Texas Utilities crews are responding to power outages off of FM 1179 just north and east of Boonville Road affecting nearly 1,000 customers in the Miramont/Copperfield/Austin’s Colony/Steep Hollow area.

940 customers are affected by this outage, according to the BTU Outage Map.

BTU crews have been dispatched to an outage off of FM 1179 just north and east of Boonville Road affecting nearly 1,000... Posted by Bryan Texas Utilities on Sunday, January 10, 2021

