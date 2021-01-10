No ICU beds available in Brazos Valley, 110 new cases in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,590 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 141 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,512 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

12 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,573 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 398 active probable cases and there have been 2,175 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 13,243. There have been 136,916 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 92 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 127 percent.

Currently, there are 58 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 633 staffed hospital beds with 66 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 0 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 161 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 148 1,179 1,016 15 660 10 Brazos 1,590 15,816 11,512 141 2,377 90 Burleson 114 1,017 884 19 291 2 Grimes 180 1,899 1,672 47 397 4 Houston 129 1,198 1,042 27 632 1 Lee 258 1,102 813 31 250 2 Leon 109 821 686 26 228 1 Madison 77 1,147 1,052 18 169 2 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 15 369 1 Montgomery 14,562 29,994 15,148 284 8,420 491 Robertson 176 1,003 804 23 215 2 San Jacinto 90 516 405 21 319 4 Trinity 92 428 327 9 228 0 Walker 461 6,461 5,910 90 884 9 Waller 255 2,302 2,024 23 464 15 Washington 239 1,624 1,321 64 640 6

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 49 new cases and 333 active cases on Jan. 7.

Currently, the university has reported 5,118 positive cases, 6.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 9, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 344,221 active cases and 1,549,210 recoveries. There have been 1,938,551 total cases reported and 16,816,301 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 29,691 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 652,648 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 47,911 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,489,975 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 256,046 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 9 at 2:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

