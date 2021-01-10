Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the snow makes for amazing photos and videos, it is creating some dangerous driving conditions across the Brazos Valley.

Robertson County warned drivers that ice is forming on the local highways. The sheriff’s office has had several reports related to vehicles sliding off of the roadway due to ice on Highway 6, north of Calvert.

DriveTexas.org, the online road condition map operated by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows some roads across the Brazos Valley getting covered with snow and ice.

College Station police tweeted Sunday afternoon asking people to drive with caution.

A day to CHILL ❄️ — If you MUST drive, please slow down and drive with extra caution. ⚠️ Expect ice on any raised roadways and stopping distances to be increased. Officers have already been working numerous CRASHES around the city. ☃️ #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/7hAWmdfqNM — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 10, 2021

Bryan police also tweeted that their officers were working multiple accidents in town. The department posted that since 12:30 p.m., their officers have responded to 20 vehicle accidents and 5 reports of vehicles off of the roadway.

Update: Since 12:30 PM, the Bryan Police Department has responded to 20 vehicle accidents and 5 reports of vehicles off of the roadway. If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay at home. (This tweet was sent at 3:25 PM) — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) January 10, 2021

We have multiple units currently out working accidents due to the inclement weather conditions. Today, it is unsafe to... Posted by Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. on Sunday, January 10, 2021

