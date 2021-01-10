Advertisement

Snow creating dangerous driving conditions in Brazos Valley

Law enforcement warns drivers to stay off roads
(KNOP)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the snow makes for amazing photos and videos, it is creating some dangerous driving conditions across the Brazos Valley.

Robertson County warned drivers that ice is forming on the local highways. The sheriff’s office has had several reports related to vehicles sliding off of the roadway due to ice on Highway 6, north of Calvert.

DriveTexas.org, the online road condition map operated by the Texas Department of Transportation, shows some roads across the Brazos Valley getting covered with snow and ice.

College Station police tweeted Sunday afternoon asking people to drive with caution.

Bryan police also tweeted that their officers were working multiple accidents in town. The department posted that since 12:30 p.m., their officers have responded to 20 vehicle accidents and 5 reports of vehicles off of the roadway.

We have multiple units currently out working accidents due to the inclement weather conditions. Today, it is unsafe to...

Posted by Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. on Sunday, January 10, 2021

