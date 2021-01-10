Winter Wonderland

A snowy day for the Brazos Valley will slowly come to an end through the evening hours. Drier air will work in from the west to the east, shutting down the snow globe for most before bed, but for some closer to the 10pm to midnight timeframe. Road conditions will be the concern through the overnight and first thing Monday morning as temperatures drop a few degrees to the low 30s / just below freezing. Ground temperatures are in the upper 30s, but snow and slush on roads will have a chance to turn icy as we sleep. All closures and delays for Monday are on the homepage of KBTX.com.

Clouds stick around for much of the day, with some sunshine attempting to break out by the afternoon. All of this snow on the ground is going to have a big impact on temperatures for the next few days. It will be a fight to reach just 40° - 42° Monday. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like 32° - 35° for most of the day. Less traveled and rural roads will need to be monitored for a re-freeze by Tuesday morning as morning temperatures could drop as low as the mid-to-upper 20s! Another cold day in the upper 40s, as we melt most of the remaining snow Tuesday. We are back to the mid-60s Thursday before a series of cold fronts arrive for the weekend. Next big weather day looks to be next Sunday -- rain is possible as we close out next weekend.

Sunday Night: Cloudy snow ending by / around midnight. Low: 33. Wind: N 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 27. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 48. Wind: VRB 5-10 mph.

