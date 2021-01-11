Aggie women move up to No. 7 following 12th straight win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After winning their 12th straight game to start the season on Sunday with a 74-73 win over No. 13 Arkansas the Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up one stop to number 7 in the latest Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll.

The No. 7 Aggies (12-0) will travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday to take on LSU (4-6). Tip-off at the Maravich Center is set for 6 pm and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll (January 11)

1) Stanford (29)

2) Louisville (10)

3) NC State (1)

4) UConn

5) South Carolina

6) Baylor

7) Texas A&M

8) UCLA

9) Maryland

10) Oregon

11) Arizona

12) Kentucky

13) Michigan

14) Mississippi State

15) Ohio State

16) South Florida

17) Arkansas

18) Indiana

19) DePaul

20) Gonzaga

21) Texas

22) Northwestern

23) Tennessee

24) Syracuse

25) Washington State

Others receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1

