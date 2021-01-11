Advertisement

Aggie women move up to No. 7 following 12th straight win

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After winning their 12th straight game to start the season on Sunday with a 74-73 win over No. 13 Arkansas the Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up one stop to number 7 in the latest Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll.

The No. 7 Aggies (12-0) will travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday to take on LSU (4-6). Tip-off at the Maravich Center is set for 6 pm and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll (January 11)

1) Stanford (29)

2) Louisville (10)

3) NC State (1)

4) UConn

5) South Carolina

6) Baylor

7) Texas A&M

8) UCLA

9) Maryland

10) Oregon

11) Arizona

12) Kentucky

13) Michigan

14) Mississippi State

15) Ohio State

16) South Florida

17) Arkansas

18) Indiana

19) DePaul

20) Gonzaga

21) Texas

22) Northwestern

23) Tennessee

24) Syracuse

25) Washington State

Others receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday, January 10th
WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow
Snowfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Sunday’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals
Some families drove all the way up from the Houston area to play in the snow that blanketed...
People from all over Texas travel to Bryan-College Station to enjoy the snow
Marcus Joshua 30 and Brandon Hollis 19 both of Bryan.
Four suspects charged in Leon County December murder
A death investigation is underway after Auburn police say a man fell from a balcony Saturday
Highway 6 back open after morning crash

Latest News

Top-ranked Alabama beats No. 3 Ohio State 52-24 to win its sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban
Oklahoma State Safety Kolby Peel-Harwell declares for 2021 NFL Draft
A&M Consolidated product Peel-Harvell declares for NFL Draft
A&M Consolidated product Peel-Harvell declares for NFL Draft
A&M Consolidated product Peel-Harvell declares for NFL Draft
Aggie women move up to No. 7 following 12th straight win
Aggie women move up to No. 7 following 12th straight win