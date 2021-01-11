Aggie women move up to No. 7 following 12th straight win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After winning their 12th straight game to start the season on Sunday with a 74-73 win over No. 13 Arkansas the Texas A&M women’s basketball team moved up one stop to number 7 in the latest Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll.
The No. 7 Aggies (12-0) will travel to Baton Rouge on Thursday to take on LSU (4-6). Tip-off at the Maravich Center is set for 6 pm and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.
Associated Press Women’s Basketball Poll (January 11)
1) Stanford (29)
2) Louisville (10)
3) NC State (1)
4) UConn
5) South Carolina
6) Baylor
7) Texas A&M
8) UCLA
9) Maryland
10) Oregon
11) Arizona
12) Kentucky
13) Michigan
14) Mississippi State
15) Ohio State
16) South Florida
17) Arkansas
18) Indiana
19) DePaul
20) Gonzaga
21) Texas
22) Northwestern
23) Tennessee
24) Syracuse
25) Washington State
Others receiving votes: Missouri State 61, Georgia 51, South Dakota State 39, West Virginia 15, Michigan State 15, Alabama 14, Arizona State 7, Rice 5, Iowa 5, North Carolina 1, IUPUI 1
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.