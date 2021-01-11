Advertisement

A&M Consolidated product Peel-Harvell declares for NFL Draft

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Tulsa World Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Monday.

The A&M Consolidated product made noise with his ball-hawking ability in the 2019 season, but an injury kept him from playing in the Texas Bowl in 2019. He continued to be a strong defender for the OSU defense this season.

Harvell-Peel tallied seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over the last two seasons. He tallied 44 tackles and four pass deflections in 10 games this year.

“I would also like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family, for the sacrifice they’ve made in order for me to be in this position,” Harvell-Peel said in his Twitter post. “Without you, none of this would be possible.”

