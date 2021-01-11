Advertisement

Baylor-West Virginia postponed

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (AP) - The men’s basketball game Tuesday between No. 13 West Virginia and No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia said in a statement that it will work with Baylor and the Big 12 to reschedule the game.

Both teams last played on Saturday. Baylor’s next scheduled game is on Saturday at No. 15 Texas Tech, while West Virginia is slated to host TCU on Saturday.

A&M Consolidated product Peel-Harvell declares for NFL Draft
