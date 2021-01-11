B/CS residents still enjoying the rare snow

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The winter wonderland continues in Aggieland after that record snowfall Sunday.

We saw plenty of people enjoying the very rare snow Monday including at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The Tirado Family was playing in the snow and their little boys built their first ever snowman.

“I used some sticks, rocks and snow,” said Ethan Tirado, a 7-year-old.

“We like it. It’s nice. It’s fun to be with the family than being stuck at home, bored,” said Francisco Tirado of Bryan.

Their snowman was one of many beautiful ones you can see traveling around the community as people make the most of the winter weather.

