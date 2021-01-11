Advertisement

COVID in Context: ICU capacity fluctuates day to day in Brazos County hospitals. Why?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the bed capacity of intensive care units (ICUs) in the Brazos Valley fluctuates daily.

Between available beds and beds occupied both by COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the total ICU bed count has ranged from less than 40 to more than 70--just within the past month.

Per data from Texas DSHS
Per data from Texas DSHS(KBTX)

Why does that happen?

All ICU beds in Trauma Service Area N, which includes most Brazos Valley counties, are located in Brazos County itself, at St. Joseph Health and Baylor Scott & White.

KBTX asked both hospital systems why the number of ICU beds changes day-to-day.

St. Joseph Health says daily changes happen because of the relative availability of staff. Factors that affect staff availability are shift variation, call-outs, and travel nurse scheduling.

The full statement is as follows:

“We have 42 beds total in the Bryan and College Station hospitals (36 in Bryan and 6 in College Station). We currently have 36 beds in Bryan because we have expanded our CCU capacity at Regional Hospital from 24 beds to 36 beds as a part of our surge plan. We can expand to an additional 6 ICU beds in College Station. In addition, we can expand our non-ICU areas as needed through our surge plan to take more non-critical patients in other units within the hospital. We do not have any ICU beds in our critical access hospitals in Caldwell, Madisonville and Navasota. They can however admit and care for covid patients who are not critical.

“The number of available beds varies because staffing availability determines the number of beds available at any given time. The more staff we have, the more we can open up additional surge beds to meet ICU care.

“Physical beds fluctuate very little. The number of beds we have can only increase according to our surge plan. The variation is related to staff and shifts each day. Capability due to staffing is fluid because of call outs and state agency availability. State agency is another term for travel nurses that come in as additional staff when we are short-staffed.”

Baylor Scott & White Health says their surge plan, currently in place, utilizes all available patient care space in their College Station hospital.

The full statement is as follows:

“Because this information is constantly changing, we refer news media to the state’s data as the best source of truth: on the Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 page, there is a link to Combined Hospital Data over Time by Trauma Service Area (TSA).

“As you know from previous news conferences, our ICU capacity in College Station is 16 beds. We do not have intensive care unit at our Brenham facility. In most cases, those needing in-patient care for COVID-19 infections are transferred from our facility in Brenham to another Baylor Scott & White facility for a higher level of care.

“To accommodate patients who are in need of intensive care, our surge plan includes the utilization of all available patient care space within our College Station hospital. In some cases, we may transfer patients between facilities within our healthcare systems in order to provide the most appropriate care.”

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday, January 10th
WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow
Snowfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Sunday’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals
Some families drove all the way up from the Houston area to play in the snow that blanketed...
People from all over Texas travel to Bryan-College Station to enjoy the snow
Marcus Joshua 30 and Brandon Hollis 19 both of Bryan.
Four suspects charged in Leon County December murder
A death investigation is underway after Auburn police say a man fell from a balcony Saturday
Highway 6 back open after morning crash

Latest News

Two faculty members recently faced disciplinary action following an investigation into alleged...
Texas A&M fires one faculty member, reprimands another over classroom misconduct
COVID in Context: Jan. 12
COVID in Context: Jan. 12
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 71 residents hospitalized
Central Texas VA begins vaccinating veterans 85 and older
Northbound lanes reopen at Harvey Mitchell & W. Villa Maria after trailer turned over