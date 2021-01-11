Advertisement

Four suspects charged in Leon County December murder

Two underage suspects will also be charged with capital murder
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -Charges have been filed against the suspects in the murder of Lloyd Anderson, 85, of Normangee.

Branson Hollis, 19, of Bryan is charged with Capital Murder and is being held at the Leon County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

Two other juvenile suspects are also being charged with Capital Murder and are being held in juvenile detention facilities.

Marcus Joshua, 30, of Bryan has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and is out on a $250,000 bond.

Leon County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call at the home of Anderson on Dec. 6 around 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene Anderson was found with several gunshot wounds and later died.

Authorities say the four suspects left the scene in a vehicle which resulted in a chase into Limestone County. The vehicle crashed and three suspects were arrested, the fourth got away on foot but was later found and arrested.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that assisted with this case, the Texas Rangers, Texas DPS Troopers, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Groesbeck Police Department.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

For our initial story on the murder investigation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a majority of the Brazos Valley Sunday, January 10th
WINTER STORM WARNING issued ahead of Sunday’s expected snow
Snowfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Sunday’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals
Some families drove all the way up from the Houston area to play in the snow that blanketed...
People from all over Texas travel to Bryan-College Station to enjoy the snow
A death investigation is underway after Auburn police say a man fell from a balcony Saturday
Highway 6 back open after morning crash

Latest News

Two faculty members recently faced disciplinary action following an investigation into alleged...
Texas A&M fires one faculty member, reprimands another over classroom misconduct
COVID in Context: Jan. 12
COVID in Context: Jan. 12
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 71 residents hospitalized
Central Texas VA begins vaccinating veterans 85 and older
Northbound lanes reopen at Harvey Mitchell & W. Villa Maria after trailer turned over