Four suspects charged in Leon County December murder

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -Charges have been filed against the suspects in the murder of Lloyd Anderson, 85, of Normangee.

Branson Hollis, 19, of Bryan is charged with Capital Murder and is being held at the Leon County Jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.

Two other juvenile suspects are also being charged with Capital Murder and are being held in juvenile detention facilities.

Marcus Joshua, 30, of Bryan has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and is out on a $250,000 bond.

Leon County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call at the home of Anderson on Dec. 6 around 3:00 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene Anderson was found with several gunshot wounds and later died.

Authorities say the four suspects left the scene in a vehicle which resulted in a chase into Limestone County. The vehicle crashed and three suspects were arrested, the fourth got away on foot but was later found and arrested.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that assisted with this case, the Texas Rangers, Texas DPS Troopers, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Groesbeck Police Department.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

