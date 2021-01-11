Advertisement

Future first dog Major Biden is a rescue, will get own ‘indoguration’

It’s scheduled for Jan. 17
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.(Source: Delaware Humane Association, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST
(CNN) – President-elect Joe Biden will not be the only one getting some fanfare when he enters the White House this month.

His rescue dog, Major, is being honored with his own “indoguration.”

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is hosting a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation’s first shelter dog to step into the role of first dog.

We've got big, happy news to round out your week!!! Delaware Humane Association & Pumpkin Petcare invite you & your pup...

Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Friday, January 8, 2021

The “indogeration” event is scheduled for Jan. 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC’s “Today.”

A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.

While Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue.

Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Luci.

Bill Clinton’s family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

Major won’t be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

