Local volunteers working to feed healthcare workers during shifts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A post on Facebook has turned into a community effort to help those on the frontlines fighting this virus.

It all started with St. Joseph Health Nurse, Heather Bankston asking for help to feed employees.

“They’re working hard. They do get break but it’s difficult because we don’t want to leave our patients,” said Bankston “There’s not an end in sight. God’s in control and knows but the staff at St. Joseph and all our local hospitals need help feeding our staff.”

Bankston’s friend Wendy Flynn saw the post and worked with others to answer a growing need.

“Over time we hear from other people who said ‘Hey we need help at Baylor Scott and White, we need help at this department’ and so we added a couple of other critical departments right away and set up a meal trains for those departments and this just blossomed into a lot of people working together,” said Flynn.

People can sign up for different days and shifts to bring food to our local hospitals.

Flynn says if you can’t find the time, montary donations will be used to purchase and deliver food.

“They can donate to the fund via Venmo. I’m working with volunteers that we have to order food from local restaurants to deliver to the hospitals as well,” said Flynn.

“One of the nurses said ‘I’m just so grateful. I’m here for 13 hours and it’s just nice to not have to pack my lunch and cook some food and to just know I’m going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner at work is a huge help,” said Bankston.

Flynn says it’s the perfect way to help those who are busy helping others.

“We need to take care of them, support them, boost them up in any way that we can and anything we can do to make things easier for them we want to do,” said Flynn.

So far more than 1,000 meals are committed to be donated and $3,500 have been raised to purchase meals from local restaurants.

Links are listed below to sign up to donate. You can also make monetary donations on Venmo Wendy-Flynn-Realtor or by calling 979-324-1138

Baylor S&W ICU/COVID Unit (35):

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/U5P4X9K

St. Joe’s Bryan - ICU (30):

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/X1K8M6I

St. Joe’s College Station - ICU (10-20):

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/W7U1B9Z

St. Joe’s PCU/Telemetry/COVID Unit - College Station (25):

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/H2W3A8V

St. Joe’s Bryan ER (36):

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/A1N5X4S

St. Joe’s College Station - ER (15) :

https://www.giveinkind.com/inkinds/O4C3N9X

