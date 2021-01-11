Nixon’s Buzzer Beater Keeps No. 8 Women Unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)--Jordan Nixon hit a running shot with under a second left to lift No. 8 Texas A&M over No. 13 Arkansas 74-73 on Sunday.

Nixon’s shot from outside the lane helped the Aggies (12-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) keep their perfect season intact. It was also Texas A&M’s only lead in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee put up a shot from the left corner at the buzzer, but the shot was blocked.

Aaliyah Wilson, who transferred from Arkansas to Texas A&M, led the Aggies with 27 points. Her defensive play in the backcourt was huge in the final seconds as she poked the ball away from Dungee and forced a turnover with 23 seconds left with Arkansas leading 73-72. Nixon dribbled the clock down until her final shot.

Dungee led the way for Arkansas (10-4, 1-3) with 21 points.

Arkansas led 73-69 with under a minute left before the Aggies made a move. Nixon’s driving layup and free throw pulled Texas A&M within 73-72.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· With the win, Texas A&M rises to 12-0 on the season with a 3-0 mark to begin SEC play. Arkansas drops to 10-4 with a 1-3 SEC record.

· Aggies pick up their 13th victory in the all-time series versus Arkansas

· The Maroon & White are now 5-13 versus the AP No. 13 team.

TEAM NOTES

· A&M won its 12th consecutive game, which ties the best start in program history (2008-09).

· Texas A&M’s longest win streak is 12, which last occurred during the 2011 National Championship season.

· This is the 20th game-winning shot inside of 10 seconds in A&M history, and the first since Chennedy Carter’ layup against TCU last year (12/11/19).

· The Maroon & White won the rebounding battle 41-28. Aggies outrebounded their opponent for the 11th time this year.

· For the seventh time this season, four-or-more players for A&M scored double-digits.

· Texas A&M started the game with a lineup of Aaliyah Wilson, Jordan Nixon, Kayla Wells, N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson for the 12th consecutive game.

· The Aggies have enjoyed a lead of 8-or-more every game this year.

· The Maroon & White have beaten back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they defeated No. 23 Tennessee and No. 11 Mississippi State.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· N’dea Jones broke former Aggie Anriel Howard’s record for double-doubles, recording the 34th of her career.

· The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native also moved into sole possession of fifth place in rebounds, snagging her 894th career board.

· Jones’ 12 points marks her ninth double-digit scoring performance of the year and 38th of her career.

· The senior forward led all players with 12 rebounds, logging her ninth double-digit rebounding performance of the season and 55th of her career.

· Nixon recorded the first game-winning shot of her career.

· Nixon dished five assists for the third time this season.

· Wilson shattered her previous career high of 20 points with 27 points against her former team, Arkansas.

· Wilson made 10 field goals for the first time in her career.

· Wilson recorded her 10th double-digit scoring performance of the season and 29th of her career.

· Johnson logged her ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 58th of her career.

· Gary Blair rises to 825-330 in his career as a head coach and climbs to 417-167 in Aggieland. The Hall-of-Famer is now 13-5 against Arkansas, and 6-3 versus his former Director of Operations, Mike Neighbors.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M women’s basketball travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers on Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is slated to be streamed on SEC Network+ with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.