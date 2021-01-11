Power crews still working to restore electricity across Brazos Valley after snowfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people across the Brazos Valley are still without power Monday. Sunday’s record setting snowfall is impacting utility companies. Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative was dealing with nearly 6,000 members being impacted including in Robertson County.

Lineman from area utility companies have had a very busy two days.

The snow is still a spectacular site on Sand Creek Road northeast of Kurten. But residents here had another surprise.

“It was pitch dark in our house. No lights and I woke up, my dog sleeps with me and my bed was shaking and I quickly realized it was because he was freezing cold,” said Alison Record, a Brazos County resident.

She watched as linemen worked to get power back on in her neighborhood.

Bryan Texas Utilities had more than 250 customers still without power Monday morning after a peak of about 1,000 during the snow storm.

That’s due primarily to downed power lines and downed trees. That was a very wet, heavy snow that we saw that can really weigh power lines and trees down and eventually they give way and break,” said Mike Connor, Bryan Texas Utilities Senior Energy Accounts Manager.

BTU is prioritizing the outages impacting the most people first. In town, residents in a Bryan house were still waiting for the lights to come back on after tree branches knocked down wires by their fence Sunday.

”Pretty much ripped the whole service down. We’re going to test it to make sure there is power or if there isn’t any power and then we can start working. If not we’re just, we’ll be hanging out waiting for BTU to respond,” said Abimael Sanabria, with Casiano Electric.

For Record, the work to get the lights back on isn’t going unnoticed. Hers came back on Monday afternoon.

”They were out here early this morning working on it so I respect them, my heart goes out to them, that can’t be fun job for them so total thanks to them for sure,” she said.

BTU didn’t have a timeline for when all the power will be restored. College Station Utilities had more than 550 without power Sunday after a tree branch hit several phases of power lines. Entergy also had hundreds of customers still without power today.

