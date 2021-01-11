Slushy refreeze & freezing fog

With only a few hours of sunshine, Sunday’s snow melted some today but still covers much of the Brazos Valley’s real estate heading. A freeze is coming tonight with lows falling to the mid-to-upper 20s area-wide. Two concerns will need to be monitored for the Tuesday morning drive: 1) a refreeze of any slush or snow left on roads and 2) the potential for a light freezing fog between midnight and sunrise. Those slushy turned icy conditions are more likely on rural, neighborhood, and less-traveled streets. As for the freezing fog, if visibility falls below 1 mile, that could create light, patchy ice on overpasses -- particularly lesser-traveled ones that may not have been treated ahead of Sunday’s snow. Any fog concern lifts by 8am.

Sunshine takes over Tuesday melting most of the snow that is not in the shadows of buildings and houses. Since most of the energy will be spent melting that snow, afternoon high stay cold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloud cover is on the increase by evening -- other than a few sprinkles, these clouds zip in & out overnight. Sunshine & a steady trend to the mid-60s is in the works through Thursday. Next cold front arrives ahead of breakfast Friday, dropping highs back to the crisp 50s ahead of the weekend.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Freezing fog possible. Low: 29. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 48. Wind: N becoming SW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% sprinkles. Low: 34. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

