Slushy start to the week - Drive safe!

Temperatures have held at or just above freezing all night. With a quick dip to freezing possible, you’ll want to give yourself plenty of time on the morning drive, but widespread, major issues are not expected this morning. Conditions will steadily improve throughout the morning and into the afternoon as we try to get a couple peeks of sun. All closures and delays for Monday are on the homepage of KBTX.com.

Clouds stick around for much of the day, with some sunshine attempting to break out by the afternoon. All of this snow on the ground is going to have a big impact on temperatures for the next few days. It will be a fight to reach just 40° - 42° Monday. Factor in the wind and it will feel more like 32° - 35° for most of the day. Less traveled and rural roads will need to be monitored for a re-freeze by Tuesday morning as morning temperatures could drop as low as the mid-to-upper 20s! Another cold day in the upper 40s, as we melt most of the remaining snow Tuesday. We are back to the mid-60s Thursday before a series of cold fronts arrive for the weekend. Next big weather day looks to be next Sunday -- rain is possible as we close out next weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42. Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 28. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 48. Wind: VRB 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and chilly. Low: 32. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.