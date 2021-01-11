St. Joseph Health receives additional Moderna doses, offering vaccine clinics by appointment only

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health says it has received additional doses of the Moderna vaccine and will begin administering them to Phase 1B patients later in the week through a series of clinics.

The vaccine clinics will be set up by appointment only. Hospital officials say patients must have an appointment and have received a confirmation in order to receive the Moderna vaccine. Those without an appointment are being asked to register online for future vaccine allocations St. Joseph receives.

In a press release Sunday, St. Joseph Health said: “Health care workers and first responders were the first to receive the vaccine, as part of Phase 1a as outlined by federal guidelines, in order to ensure health systems are able to continue to provide care through the pandemic and beyond. St. Joseph Health is following CDC and state guidelines for vaccine prioritization which includes health care workers who are at higher risk due to where they work as well as other factors. Phase 1b criteria includes people of all ages with comorbid and underlying conditions that put them at significantly higher risk.

At St. Joseph Health, safety is our priority, and we only administer vaccines that the FDA has recommended as safe and effective. While there are always unknowns when a new vaccine is developed – including duration of protection, long term safety, or how the vaccine might respond to virus mutations in the future – there are enough data available to know that the vaccine being offered is safe and should be encouraged.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.