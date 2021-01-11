Advertisement

Sunday’s Brazos Valley snowfall totals

The day took the record for greatest 24 hour snow total for January 10th and became a top 5 all-time snow in Bryan-College Station
Snowfall totals across the Brazos Valley
Snowfall totals across the Brazos Valley
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s snow was one for the record books! The preliminary, total for Bryan-College Station came in at 4.5″ for the day. That was plenty to steal the daily, January 10th snowfall record from 1973 by an extra 1.5″.

January 10th snow total for Bryan-College Station
January 10th snow total for Bryan-College Station

4.5″ of snow also put 2021 in the record book as an all-time snowfall record. Sunday’s total is now settled in as the 4th largest one-day snowfall in Bryan-College Station history. (Records date back to the 1880s)

Sunday's snow was a top 5 all-time snow record for Bryan-College Station
Sunday's snow was a top 5 all-time snow record for Bryan-College Station

Below is a look at snow totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Bryan: 4.5″
  • KBTX: 4.0″
  • Downtown Bryan: 5.5″
  • Caldwell: 5.8″
  • Giddings: 0.83″
  • Cameron: 6.5″
  • Gause: 7.8″
  • Hearne: 5.5″
  • Centerville: 6.5″
  • Madisonville: 6.5″
  • Anderson: 2.0″
  • Navasota: 2.0″
  • Crockett: 6.0″
  • Trinity: 2.3″
  • Iola: 4.8″
  • Grapeland: 4.0″
  • Dime Box: 2.5″
  • Groveton: 2.3″
  • Lexington: 2.0″
  • Robertson County (4mi East of Hearne): 6.0″
  • Cross: 6.5″
  • Flo: 5.0″
  • Bremond: 5.5″
  • Milano: 6.0″
  • FM 2038, south of Hwy 21: 6.0″
  • Between Kurten & Edge: 5.9″
  • Franklin: 8.5″
  • Marquez: 7.0″
  • Normangee: 8.5″
  • Smetana: 9.0″
  • Jordan Loop (Bryan): 5.5″
  • Chriesman: 6.0″
  • Grassbur Road (Bryan): 6.0″

