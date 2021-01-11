Texas A&M outdoor COVID testing canceled Monday, indoor testing delayed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Outdoor COVID-19 testing locations on Texas A&M’s campus, including drive-thrus are canceled for Monday, January 11.

Indoor sites will be delayed until 10 a.m. If you have scheduled a test before 10 a.m. you can go to the testing site as soon as they open. Before going, you’re encouraged to look up the updated location sites.

On Monday, the Texas A&M University campus in Bryan-College Station and other university sites in Brazos County will operate on a two-hour delay with a 10 a.m. start for nonessential employees.

