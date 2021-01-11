Texas Rangers investigate deadly shooting involving local officer

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Rangers are investigating after a Killeen officer shot and killed a man Sunday evening whom police described as “emotionally distressed.”

The officer responded to what police said was a psychiatric call at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue in Killeen.

“Upon the officer’s arrival, he encountered an emotionally distressed man,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

“The officer initially used his conducted energy weapon, which was ineffective, and then discharged his duty weapon during the encounter, striking the subject,” Miramontez said.

The man was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he died.

Neighbors in the area told News Ten they had seen the man on Saturday chanting on the street where he lived. They describe him as a “nice guy” who helped neighbors with their yard work.

The officer, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave.

When asked if Killeen Police Officers receive training on responding to mental health calls, Miramontez said

“Officers with the Killeen Police Department receive Critical Incident Training (CIT) as part of the Basic Police Officer Course. There is a secondary, intermediate 40-hour CIT course that officers typically receive within their first few years of service in pursuit of their Intermediate Peace Officer License. That course reinforces the basic training they received in the basic academy.”

No further details about whether the man was armed were released.

