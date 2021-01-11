Treat of the Day: Brazos County law enforcement donates to cancer research

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Four of our local law enforcement agencies recently came together to raise money for a great cause.

The Texas A&M Police Department, the City of Bryan Police Department, The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the College Station Police Department recently raised nearly $10,000 for childhood cancer research.

It was all part of the third annual Beard It Up and Color for the Cure campaign. The campaign encourages law enforcement across the nation to flaunt their finest facial hair or most colorful nails in honor of our smallest warriors battling cancer. The four organizations raised a total of $9,852.

The money that organizations raised will be donated to The Cure Starts Now Central Texas. It’s an organization dedicated to fighting one of the deadliest types of childhood brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

The combined donation from Brazos County law enforcement is currently the third-largest donation to The Cure Starts now across the nation this year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.