Volleyball Adds UNC Transfer Destiny Cox

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn has announced the addition of transfer Destiny Cox on Monday. Cox will not be eligible to compete for the Aggies this spring, but will be cleared to compete in the fall of 2021 after spending the last two seasons at the University of North Carolina.

“We are so excited to have Destiny joining our Aggie Volleyball Family,” head coach Bird Kuhn said. “We look forward to her bringing experience and perspective to the team. Creating depth and competition in our gym has always been a focus in building an ‘earn it’ mentality. Destiny’s drive to get better at this stage of her career will have a positive impact on this group.”

Cox, a junior from Chapel Hill, N.C. played in all 27 matches as a freshman, leading all Tar Heels with 290 kills, averaging 3.19 kills per pet. She tallied double-digit kills in 17 matches, while also finishing with 98 digs and 39 blocks.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter saw action in 24 matches and finished with 146 kills and 73 blocks.

Prior to UNC, Cox was a member of the USA women’s volleyball junior national team that won gold at the NORCECA Women’s U20 Continental Championship in Aguascalientes, Mexico in June 2018.

She was an Under Armour All-America Third Team selection who was ranked the No. 19 recruit in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com and was named the PrepVolleyball.com National Freshman of the Year in 2014.

