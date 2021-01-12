Brazos County reports 7 COVID-19 deaths, 71 residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 108 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,639 active cases.

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, two hospitalized males in their 50′s, one hospitalized male in his 60′s, one hospitalized male in is 70′s, one male in his 80′s at home, one hospitalized female in her 80′s and one female in her 90′s at home. There have been 148 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,699 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

24 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,601 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 371 active probable cases and there have been 2,230 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 13,486. There have been 137,889 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 86 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 127 percent.

Currently, there are 71 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 581 staffed hospital beds with 63 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 1 available ICU beds and 54 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 153 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 189 1,224 1,020 15 705 16 Brazos 1,639 13,486 11,699 148 2,488 156 Burleson 120 1,024 885 19 297 4 Grimes 172 1,899 1,679 48 404 6 Houston 128 1,217 1,061 28 654 3 Lee 256 1,102 815 31 251 4 Leon 113 827 688 26 229 2 Madison 75 1,147 1,054 18 172 3 Milam 153 1,577 1,424 15 429 4 Montgomery 10,232 31,099 15,540 192 8,963 886 Robertson 173 1,004 808 23 218 6 San Jacinto 117 553 415 21 352 11 Trinity 105 450 336 9 254 0 Walker 543 6,543 5,910 90 924 15 Waller 331 2,383 2,029 23 519 27 Washington 233 1,624 1,327 64 669 13

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 45 new cases and 383 active cases on Jan. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 11, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 355,296 active cases and 1,568,710 recoveries. There have been 1,969,240 total cases reported and 17,148,226 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 29,933 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 718,965 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83,538 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,580,400 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 262,525 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 11 at 3:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

