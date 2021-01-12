Advertisement

Bryan, College Station ISDs on 2-hour delay Tuesday due to weather

(KOSA)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to the expected slick driving conditions and potential freezing fog surrounding the early morning commute, both Bryan and College Station ISDs have opted to delay school by two hours Tuesday.

Bryan ISD

All schools will open two hours after normal time, and there will be no AM Pre-K Tuesday.

College Station ISD

Buses will run their normal routes, but two hours later. Elementary schools will start at 9:45 a.m., middle and high schools will begin at 10:25 a.m.

