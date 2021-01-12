Freezing fog & slushy streets mean a cautious Tuesday morning drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley still looked like a snow globe Monday, just without the shaken up scene of Sunday.

While well-traveled streets and main highways are generally cleared and passable, freezing temperatures overnight will lead to a concern for neighborhood streets covered in slush and less-traveled bridges and overpasses.

10pm Update:

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZING FOG ADVISORY for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties until 9am Tuesday.

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Brazos Valley through 9am Tuesday. (KBTX)

WHAT THIS MEANS : Fog that may result in the development of icy conditions. Visibility below 3 miles is also expected.

IMPACTS: Slick road conditions are possible on untreated bridges and overpasses and / or untreated surfaces where visibility falls below 1/2 mile.

𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗙𝗢𝗚 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗜𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗬 in effect for the following counties until 9am Tuesday:



Milam • Robertson • Leon



Fog in sub-32° temperatures tonight could lead to slick road conditions, specifically on untreated bridges & overpasses pic.twitter.com/w3IT6kJByv — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 12, 2021

SLUSHY REFREEZE

Many streets and outlying county roads still have snow or a slushy mess on them Monday night. Temperatures are expected to reach a freeze as early as 11pm to midnight Brazos Valley-wide. After an 8 to 10 hour freeze, that slush will cause patchy areas of ice by the Tuesday morning drive. Sunshine and thermometers climbing above freezing by 8 to 9 am should improve any ice issues.

FREEZING FOG

As with the slush concern, a light, patchy fog is possible anytime between 11pm through sunrise Tuesday. While not overly thick, should the fog drop visibility below one mile, it could help create patchy, black ice on untreated and lesser-traveled bridges and overpasses. Many of these elevated surfaces were treated ahead of Sunday’s snow -- but those that have not been could be susceptible. Driving through that fog will allow those supercooled water molecules to stick on contact to the windshield. Be sure to keep the defroster on during any morning commute before 9am.

What is freezing fog? It's what occurs when supercooled droplets in fog freeze on contact with surfaces below freezing. #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/uA1vH9kcrI — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 12, 2021

DriveTexas.org is a great resource to monitor area road conditions. Check for fog before the morning drive with the KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.