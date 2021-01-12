Hospitals, emergency management working to distribute phase 1B vaccines

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As providers continue to make plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible in phase 1B and beyond, they say there are ways to make sure you are ready too.

St. Joseph Health says anyone who has been a patient at its hospitals or clinics in the last two years and is eligible for this next phase will be contacted by the provider.

Baylor Scott & White Health says they too will reach out to patients, and suggest downloading their app and making sure all of your contact information is up to date.

In a statement to KBTX, Baylor Scott & White says:

“We will soon be able to move to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients who fall into Phase 1B, as guided by the state. Eligible patients will be contacted by Baylor Scott & White Health, as supply allows. At this time, there is no need to call or message your Baylor Scott & White Health provider. While available doses remain limited, we continue to get allocations from the state and will work to distribute them as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we’re encouraging patients to do the following: 1. Update your MyBSWHealth account with current contact information. If you do not have a MyBSWHealth account, visit MyBSWHealth.com to set one up. 2. If you do not have a MyBSWHealth account, you can simply download the app by texting BETTER to 88408. 3. Visit our dedicated COVID-19 vaccine webpage for more information: //BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine.”

To see if you are eligible and sign up to get a vaccine from St. Joseph Health, click here.

Local providers say it is important to stay patient, and also, to answer your phone.

For those who are not patients of the two major hospital systems in the Brazos Valley, Jim Stewart, along with city, county, and emergency management officials are working to set up vaccination sites in the county.

“We felt like we needed to put together a group that can kind of start the process of helping manage the administration of the 1B vaccines before everybody and their brother is lined up to get it,” said Stewart.

Stewart says they are working with St. Joseph Health, which was newly named as a hub for the vaccine by the Department of State Health Services.

“We are leaning towards having a more structured registration process,” said Stewart. “Where people will have to have a specific time frame in which they would report to receive their vaccination. That’s where we are leaning right now. We are talking to Judge Peters with regards to either using an Expo Center or the Brazos Center to at least get this started.”

As more vaccines continue to come into the community, Stewart says he hopes to be able to start setting up these vaccination sites in the next couple of weeks. They plan to update the public as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.