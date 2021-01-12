Slushy refreeze & freezing fog

Couple things keeping us from a seamless morning drive, starting with a THICK layer of frost that has gathered on the windshields. If you haven’t scraped the snow off, yet, that may be a tough go of a defrost to start the day. Areas of fog are possible as well, and with temperatures below freezing to start the day (and a melt and re-freeze in some patches on roads) Tuesday morning’s drive could be on the tricky side. Here’s the good news: We look to dramatically improve road conditions an hour or two after sunrise.

Sunshine takes over Tuesday melting most of the snow that is not in the shadows of buildings and houses. Since most of the energy will be spent melting that snow, afternoon high stay cold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloud cover is on the increase by evening -- other than a few sprinkles, these clouds zip in & out overnight. Sunshine & a steady trend to the mid-60s is in the works through Thursday. Next cold front arrives ahead of breakfast Friday, dropping highs back to the crisp 50s ahead of the weekend.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy by afternoon. High: 48. Wind: N becoming SW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% sprinkles. Low: 34. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Low: 41. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.