Texas A&M fires one faculty member, reprimands another over classroom misconduct

The university recently investigated two faculty members.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has fired one professor and reprimanded another faculty member.

The university confirms Felipe Castro, an Archaeology professor, lost his tenure. Michael Alvard, an associate professor in the anthropology department, was given a reprimand.

The action was first reported in The Eagle following an investigation into their conduct and political commentary.

Castro made headlines last August over Facebook posts critical of President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party.

Alvard was in the news last June after he was arrested for criminal trespass at Texas A&M while protesting the Sul Ross Statue on campus.

Texas A&M sent this statement regarding the disciplinary action:

Statement from Kevin P. McGinnis, Texas A&M Chief Risk, Ethics and Compliance Officer:

“These were not typical cases. They were prompted by more than one hundred complaints against these professors, some involving misconduct in the classroom. The complaints involving protected First Amendment activities were set aside, and the Office of Risk, Ethics and Compliance was charged with reviewing the classroom misconduct allegations because it has the investigators needed to follow up on those complaints. The investigations confirmed significant misconduct and sanctions have been issued.”

Texas A&M University declined to comment further, citing a personnel matter.

