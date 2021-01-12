TxDOT crews to work through the night improving road conditions ahead of Tuesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT says they will be working through the night to improve road conditions heading into Tuesday.

The transportation agency says crews will be focusing on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas to make roadways as safe as possible. They also caution drivers to be careful of slush that could refreeze overnight and create hazardous conditions.

”Today, we had a lot of our crews out and we were pretreating again our bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas, preparing for tonight,” TxDOT Bryan District Public Information Officer Bob Colwell said. “If we get through tonight, we will be good.”

Colwell says TxDOT has been working around the clock since Saturday morning in preparation for the winter storm. He asks drivers to give workers some room to do their work.

“We’ll be spraying saltwater called brine on the roadways,” Colwell said.

The department is asking anyone who doesn’t have to travel to stay off the roads, but those who do should drive slowly and allow themselves more time to get where they’re going.

