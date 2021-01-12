Undefeated doubles drives women’s tennis to eight wins on day three of the TCU Winter Invite

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team won all three doubles matches and added five more wins in the singles competition to come away with eight overall victories on day three of the TCU Winter Invitational from the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

A&M started its afternoon in the doubles competition, playing in three matches and securing the win in all three. Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith won their fifth consecutive doubles match and third consecutive at the TCU Winter Invitational, defeating the North Texas duo of Nidhi Surapaneni and Lucie Devier, 6-4. Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo defeated Saki Oyama and Sophia Hummel from UNT, 6-1, while Renee McBryde and Elise Robbins earned a 6-4 victory against Phonexay Chitdara and Sophie Gerits from Houston.

Following a bout with inclement weather in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, all matches remained indoors for the second straight day, with the Aggies seeing improvement in the indoor singles environment by recording five wins. Makarova submitted her third singles win of the tournament in as many matches, defeating Devier in a 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7) thriller. McBryde earned a win by retirement over Phonexay Chitdara, while McQuaid and Isa Di Laura each added straight-set victories.

In her first match back following a ten-month hiatus from play, junior Dorthea Faa-Hviding returned with a strong 6-2, 6-2 result against Gerits. The Stavanger, Norway, native logged a 21-5 overall singles record in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, including a 3-1 record against ITA nationally ranked players.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M concludes the TCU Winter Invitational on Tuesday, as the Aggies look to collect one final day of competitive tennis before the start of the 2021 dual match season. Start times and lineups will be announced at a later time.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Mark Weaver

On the team’s improvements from yesterday…

“We played at a much higher level collectively today compared to yesterday’s performance. It was clear to see that we were timing the ball much better today, and we adapted to the conditions and the indoor environment far better than we did 24 hours ago. That is a huge step forward for us.”

On the performance of the singles and doubles lineups…

“Today was our third day in a row of really taking care of the things that we need to do well in the doubles competition. As far as the singles are concerned, we really settled in and played our games, capitalizing on our strengths. Our composure was much better today. With tomorrow being the fourth day in a row of competition, a big part of the message will be to outcompete your opponents and bring it every single point.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

TCU Winter Invitational

Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – FORT WORTH, Texas

Singles Competition

1. Victoria Smirnova (RICE) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 7-5, 6-4

2. Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Lucie Devier (UNT) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(7)

3. Nidhi Surapaneni (UNT) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(8)

4. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Kexuan Zhou (UNT) 6-0, 6-2

5. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) def. Sophia Hummel (UNT) 6-2, 6-1

6. Saki Oyama (UNT) def. Elise Robbins (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0

7. Renee McBryde (TAMU) def. Phonexay Chitdara (UH) 6-2, 6-7, retired

8. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sophie Gerits (UH) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles Competition

1. Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) def. Nidhi Surapaneni / Lucie Devier (UNT) 6-4

2. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) def. Saki Oyama / Sophia Hummel (UNT) 6-1

3. Renee McBryde / Elise Robbins (TAMU) def. Phonexay Chitdara / Sophie Gerits (UH) 6-4