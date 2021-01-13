Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD 6th graders publishing a history book

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A 6th grade social studies class in Brenham ISD will soon become a group of published authors.

Students in Mr. Lewis’s class are learning about contemporary social studies in a fun and engaging way. They put their pens to the paper and documented the American experience in a new book they created.

Mr. Lewis's 6th grade social studies class.
Mr. Lewis's 6th grade social studies class.(KBTX)

Students interviewed veterans, immigrants, and people from all walks of life who shared their American experience stories.

From designing the front cover to students’ personalized handwriting, the paperback book will feature the research and voices of the students and will have a few unique finishing touches for the published copy.

What started as a class project is now entitled “The American Experience 2020-2021″ and will soon be submitted and sold on Amazon at the end of the month.

Students voted, and 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

