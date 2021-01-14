Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- January 7, 2021

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers on scene were examining a Jeep Wrangler that was eventually towed away. No other...
Suspect fatally shot by police officer during traffic stop has been identified by CSPD
Ethan Bradford, 18
Somerville mayor’s son arrested following search warrants
Killeen Police on Tuesday released an officer’s body camera video that shows the moment an...
Killeen police release video showing deadly officer-involved shooting
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Luis Alberto Tzunum Ramirez, 22, of Bryan was arrested and charged with deadly conduct and...
Two injured after suspected drunk driver slams into RV

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card- January 21, 2021
Firefighters tell KBTX that crews working to install a street sign struck a 6-inch line owned...
OSR reopens after being closed due to natural gas leak
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Central Texas business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6 arrested
The Brookshire Brother Pharmacy lost power after the snowstorm earlier this month.
Local grocery store becomes emergency vaccine hub after a power outage
Local grocery store becomes emergency vaccine hub after a power outage
Local grocery store becomes emergency vaccine hub after a power outage