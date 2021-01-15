Advertisement

Aggie Golf Debuts at No. 12 in Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NORMAN, Okla. — The Texas A&M men’s golf team was ranked No. 12 in the initial Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, which was released by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Friday.

The Aggies finished No. 8 in the final GCAA poll for the 2019-20 season, which ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In his first season at the helm of the Aggies, head coach Brian Kortan fields an experienced team that brought back seven lettermen, including six players that saw action in at least six tournaments, from a squad that won two tournaments and never finished lower than fifth in eight starts.

Texas A&M returns its top seven scorers from a year ago, led by junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and senior Walker Lee who all turned in sub-72.0 scoring averages and earned PING All-America honors in 2019-20. Additionally, three Aggies posted individual wins last season – Paysse at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Lee at the Cabo Collegiate and senior Brandon Smith at the Pioneer Creek Collegiate.

The Aggies saw action in three SEC-only tournaments last fall with their best finish being a third-place effort at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate. Texas A&M begins its 2021 schedule at the University of Houston’s All-American Intercollegiate Feb. 14-16 at the Golf Club of Houston.

Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll

RankUniversity (1st Place Votes)PointsPrevious Rank
1Pepperdine (9)4801
2Oklahoma (5)4402
3Vanderbilt (3)38012
4Texas3604
5Georgia34221
6Tennessee30424
7Arkansas272NR
8Auburn26013
9Texas Tech2553
10Arizona State (3)2407
11Florida22823
12Texas A&M2248
13Baylor2169
14Oklahoma State208NR
15UAB195NR
16Alabama180NR
17Wake Forest1656
18South Carolina120NR
19SMU9814
T-20Arkansas State96NR
T-20Georgia Tech965
22Stanford91NR
23LSU84NR
24North Carolina8016
T-25Duke7211
T-25San Diego72NR
T-25Clemson7220
T-25Illinois72NR

Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame, 64; Georgia Southern, 63; Washington, 63; Louisville, 60; Arizona, 56; Kansas, 56; Mississippi, 50; Florida State, 48; TCU, 28; Valparaiso, 24; Ohio State, 22; North Texas, 20; Saint Mary’s College, 20; BYU, 18; Mississippi State, 18; Kansas State, 18; Southern California, 18; UCLA, 18; California, 16; Arkansas-Little Rock, 15; Northwestern, 15; North Florida, 14; Alabama State, 10; Colorado State, 10; Loyola Marymount, 10; Tennessee Tech, 10; USC, 8; East Tennessee State, 6; Middle Tennessee State, 6; Purdue, 6; Louisiana-Monroe, 5; Oregon, 4; Kentucky, 3; Minnesota, 2; Oregon State, 2; South Florida, 2; Marquette, 1; Missouri, 1; NC State, 1.

