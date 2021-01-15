Aggies Take On No. 17 Missouri on Saturday

Game #12:

Missouri (7-2, 1-2 SEC) at Texas A&M (7-4, 2-3 SEC)

Saturday, January 16, 2021 • 12 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Dave Neal, Play-by-Play Jon Sundvold, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 190; Internet: 961

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team plays host to No. 17 Missouri Tigers on Saturday at noon inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (7-4, 2-3 SEC) look to build off a 56-55 victory at Mississippi State on Wednesday night. Senior Jay Jay Chandler led the way with 12 points, while sophomores Andre Gordon and Emanuel Miller followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Miller grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and freshman Hassan Diarra dished a team- and season-high five assists.

Miller tops the team in scoring and rebounding for the season at 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, both of which rank in the top 10 in the SEC. Senior Quenton Jackson is averaging 11.5 points per contest, and senior Savion Flagg is averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Gordon’s 9.1 points per game ranks third on the squad.

Returning for their first game since January 5, Missouri (7-2, 1-2 SEC) enters the contest following a 78-63 loss at Mississippi State. Xavier Pinson paces the Tiger offense with 14.8 points per game, while Mark Smith and Dru Smith average 11.9 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Jeremiah Tilmon averages 11.0 points per game, and leads the team in rebounding with 7.6 per game, which ranks fifth in the SEC.

Saturday’s game is the 40th meeting between the two schools as Texas A&M leads the series 21-18. The Aggies have won the last three meetings, matching up twice last season, with A&M prevailing 66-64 at Columbia and 68-51 in Bryan-College Station.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).