Aggies Welcome Brooke Frazier to 2021 Recruiting Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas –Texas A&M volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn announced the addition of Brooke Frazier, a member of the Aggies’ 2021 recruiting class. Frazier is an early enrollee that will be able to practice with the team throughout the spring. She will be eligible to compete beginning in the 2021 fall season.

Brooke Frazier is a 5-foot-7 defensive specialist/libero from Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas. The four-year starter led her team to an impressive 142-29 overall record and placed in the top three in the TAPPS 6A playoffs during all four seasons. As a senior, Frazier was named to the 2020 Under Armour All American watch list and the 2020 GHVCA Postseason Private School Team. She was named TAPPS First-Team All-District and All-State during her sophomore and junior years, as well as receiving PrepVolleyball.com 2019 All-America honors. Her effort on the back line warranted a nomination as a 2020 PrepVolleyball.com Defensive Dandy.

“Brooke graduating early and being in our gym training our system will benefit her so much this spring,” Kuhn said. “Being able to get an extra semester in your pocket is huge as a college athlete. Her energy and volleyball gamer mentality will immediately add even more personality to our libero group. I’m super pumped for her to develop and grow within this team.”

Frazier played six years of club volleyball for Houston Skyline under coach Amy Houser and led her team to titles in the Big South and Lone Star Classic tournaments, as well as third place finishes in the GJNC Championship, PNQ, Northern Lights Qualifier and Triple Crown.

