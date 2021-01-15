Advertisement

Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 172 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 1,749 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 151 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

11,980 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

17 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 2,754 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 359 active probable cases and there have been 2,395 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 13,880. There have been 141,214 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 133 percent.

Currently, there are 59 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 639 staffed hospital beds with 76 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 161 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin1631,3051,1251798333
Brazos1,74913,88011,9801513,820387
Burleson1311,0539012135612
Grimes1611,9401,7285149216
Houston1301,2721,114288138
Lee2251,145886343808
Leon122857707283174
Madison561,1531,079182297
Milam1531,5771,4241868111
Montgomery10,77432,57516,02219411,7731,558
Robertson1541,0228452337112
San Jacinto1085884592146218
Trinity83464370113521
Walker4746,7996,232931,28727
Waller3032,4822,1562365945
Washington1601,6311,4026982241

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 31 new cases and 383 active cases on Jan. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 4,890 positive cases, 7.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Jan. 14, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 366,475 active cases and 1,630,778 recoveries. There have been 2,045,699 total cases reported and 17,585,800 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 31,050 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 889,115 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 132,396 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 1,716,850 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 269,089 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on January 14 at 4:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

