Brazos County law enforcement members heading to D.C. for Presidential Inauguration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of local law enforcement are gearing up to attend a national event. Dozens of local law enforcement will head to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.

They include more than 30 members of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, eight Texas A&M University Police staff and several Bryan Police Officers.

Local law enforcement say they are honored to be able to go.

Brazos County Deputy Brian Bachmeyer will soon be in our Nation’s Capital.

”I have attended an inauguration before eight years ago and it was definitely an honor. There’s agencies from all over the United States that come together to help with the peaceful transition in the presidency you know and it’s just a special event to be a part of,” Bachmeyer said.

Newly-elected Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said about 30 of his staff are going to D.C. Tensions are high after rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol Building last week as they tried to stop the certification of Electoral College votes.

”We’ve had conversations with the local authorities there and they are prepared for the possibility that there could be protests or other demonstrations and so I feel confident that it’ll be a safe event for everyone and that we’ll be part of that,” said Dicky.

“We’re really proud to represent our local community,” he added.

It will be the 5th inauguration for Sheriff’s Deputies in Brazos County and members of Bryan’s Police Department.

“It’s an honor for us to be invited... We’re not up there for additional security. I know multiple agencies across the nation and National Guard have been sent up there for added security, but we’re specifically on the parade route,” said Officer Kole Taylor with the Bryan Police Department.

“We look forward to being there and making sure everything is safe as we can try to make it out to be,” said Bachmeyer.

The federal government is paying for the trip so local governments won’t be on the hook for the travel costs.

College Station police say they opted not to go to the inauguration because of budgetary concerns during the pandemic. CSPD said they decided last May. While costs are reimbursed, CSPD said the agency would have had to cover initial expenses. They had to make a decision that far back as well because of security checks needed to participate.

