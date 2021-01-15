Advertisement

Calmer, pleasant weekend ahead

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
After a gusty Friday, clear skies take us through the overnight hours with a light freeze expected early Saturday morning. A beautiful weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon.

A few clouds trickle in through the back half of the weekend as temperatures warm into the 60s through the beginning of next week. Bigger changes arrive by Tuesday as moisture pumps in and the rain chance returns. As of Friday, the bigger chances for rain rest in the Tuesday - Thursday time frame, but we’ll keep close eyes on that over the weekend!

Saturday: Sunny. High: 59. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37. Wind: NW 0-5 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 63. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

