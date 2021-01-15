Casas, Theall to Compete at TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Junior Shaine Casas and senior Mark Theall of the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team were among those invited to compete at the TYR Pro Swim Series event in San Antonio, running Friday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 17. Prelims for the long course meters event will begin daily at 9 a.m., with finals to follow at 6 p.m.

Casas will compete in the 100 and 200 back, as well as the 100 fly and 200 IM. The McAllen, Texas native has flexed his versatility early in his third season in Aggieland, tallying A-cut times in five different individual events this fall. Casas started the season by lowering his own 200 back record at the First Chance Invite, and returned to Texas to tally three top finishes two weeks later. At the Art Adamson Invite, the US National Team member posted four record-setting performances to eventually earn his fourth SEC Male Swimmer of the Week honor of the season.

Theall will compete in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle events. During the Art Adamson Invite, Theall lowered his own 500 free school record (4:10.67) while also helping the 200 free relay team record an A-cut and program-best time of 1:16.48. The Friendswood, Texas native and team captain also neared a personal best with a time of 1:32.98 in the 200 free to close out A&M’s invite season with the third-fastest time in the nation in both the 200 and 500 free. Due to Covid-19, this will be the first long course competition for Casas and Theall since the 2019 Phillips 66 National Championships.

Also in action in San Antonio will be post grads and US National Team members Lisa Bratton and Bethany Galat, as well as post grad Steven Richardson.

The finals can be seen live on the Olympic Channel each day from 6-7:30 p.m., while results and more information on the event can be found here.