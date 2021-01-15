Advertisement

COVID in Context: Comparing Texas cumulative cases, deaths per capita with no-mask mandate states

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the United States, 12 states do not have a statewide mask mandate: Alaska, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Idaho, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, and South Dakota. Kansas technically has a statewide mandate, but it is widely unenforced and most counties have simply opted out.

Texas does have a statewide mask mandate. How does Texas’s cumulative COVID-19 cases per capita compare to the states without a mask mandate?

Per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Per data from the CDC
Furthermore, the CDC keeps data on the deaths per capita in any given state. Here is the same grouping by deaths per capita:

Per data from the CDC
Most of these states do, however, have mask mandates in their largest, most populous counties. Experts also note that mask mandates do not necessarily translate to consistent, ubiquitous, or proper mask use.

Medical professionals and scientists have proven time and again that wearing face masks does stifle the spread of COVID-19.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

