COVID in Context: Comparing Texas cumulative cases, deaths per capita with no-mask mandate states

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the United States, 12 states do not have a statewide mask mandate: Alaska, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Idaho, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, and South Dakota. Kansas technically has a statewide mandate, but it is widely unenforced and most counties have simply opted out.

Texas does have a statewide mask mandate. How does Texas’s cumulative COVID-19 cases per capita compare to the states without a mask mandate?

Per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Furthermore, the CDC keeps data on the deaths per capita in any given state. Here is the same grouping by deaths per capita:

Most of these states do, however, have mask mandates in their largest, most populous counties. Experts also note that mask mandates do not necessarily translate to consistent, ubiquitous, or proper mask use.

Medical professionals and scientists have proven time and again that wearing face masks does stifle the spread of COVID-19.

