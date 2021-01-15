Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Risky Liver Band

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Risky Liver Band joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Jan. 15. The band played a cover of George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning.”

The group is a dancehall band offering classic to modern country, western swing, and more.

You can catch them tomorrow night at Southern’s in College Station starting at 9 P.M. You don’t need to purchase a ticket, but there’s an $8 cover charge at the door.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Matt Castillo
Free Music Friday: Matt Castillo
Free Music Friday: Glen Templeton
Free Music Friday: Glen Templeton
Free Music Friday: Supergroup
Free Music Friday: Supergroup
Free Music Friday: Ben Morris
Free Music Friday: Ben Morris