Free Music Friday: Risky Liver Band
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Risky Liver Band joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Jan. 15. The band played a cover of George Strait’s “Amarillo By Morning.”
The group is a dancehall band offering classic to modern country, western swing, and more.
You can catch them tomorrow night at Southern’s in College Station starting at 9 P.M. You don’t need to purchase a ticket, but there’s an $8 cover charge at the door.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.