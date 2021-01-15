From the Ground Up: Using rainwater to save water

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Like any other industry, Agriculture has not been free of impacts from the pandemic. A connected global market means what happens around the world affects us here at home, but a pebble dropped in the Brazos River can create a ripple felt oceans away.

“What a dynamic turn around in the grain market from late summer,” says Dr Mark Welch, an extension economist with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. As an expert in grain markets, Welch sees great opportunity in sending corn, wheat, and more abroad. “We were seeing the impact of the pandemic on the economy, grain market, meat production... prices really began to surge across the grain markets starting in mid august, and then continued that rise right through harvest, in such an atypical trend.”

“Look at parts of the world that have really driven grain demand in the past 10-15 years and much of that has been in Asia, so as china’s economy relatively to the rest of the world appears to be growing, and coming out of the virus active recession much more quickly than the rest of the world,” Welch says. “That underlying demand is enabling them to come by grain and they’re helping rebuild the livestock industry, for food use as well, that’s good for what we do.

Welch says this is a great example of how global activity affects us here at home. From reduced supply from other exporters, to a different kind of pandemic.

“Over the last several years they’ve had a terrible disease that’s devastated the hog industry,” Welch says. “When you consider that china alone accounts for about half the hogs in the world and so just as they try to reshape and reformulate a meat production system coming out of the devastating effects of that swine disease, they’re rebuilding their herd and that’s increased feed demand.”

As the Chinese work to rebuild their pork market, and a never-ending demand thanks to fertile American soil, Welch says grains should be a big export to other countries, especially China, for years to come.

“Global corn exports are expected to grow by 22 million metric tons,” Welch says. “It’s not just China. China is the biggest piece of it but there are other factors, much of that tied to a growing economy. Whether that grain is going to a feed or food or fuel those are all good things when it comes to building corn demand.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.