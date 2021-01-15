Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges
By David Kenney
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A local truck driver is lucky not to have been injured after someone threw a deer off a bridge onto his semi-truck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on I-55 at the Holmes County State Park exit around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A viewer says she witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it. The deer went all the way into the cab of the truck. The driver was not hurt.

Investigators say those involved are facing multiple charges.

A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.(Source: WLBT, Gray News)

Sgt. Ronnie Shive of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “Luckily, had it been a larger animal coming through the cab of the truck, they could’ve been catastrophic, not to mention hurting the driver of the vehicle. But he could’ve lost control of the semi-truck and who knows what could’ve happened. There will be multiple charges placed on these individuals as far as Game and Fish violations, traffic violations.”

The Highway Patrol says the individuals also dropped bricks onto two other vehicles after the deer. Anyone with information on those responsible is asked to contact the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

A warty pig painted on a cave wall 45,500 years ago is the world's oldest depiction of an animal.
Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden announces appointments to science team
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets