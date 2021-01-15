Advertisement

Improvements coming to Texas Avenue in Bryan

The project will be done in phases over the next couple of years
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan, TxDot, and the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) are joining forces to make improvements to Texas Avenue.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $29 million. Most of the funding will come from MPO and TxDot with about $2 million provided by the City for design plans.

The goal is to make safety improvements such as raised medians, adding and reconstruction of sidewalks, updated traffic lights, and some landscaping.

The project will start at Old Hearne Road and end at 15th street.

“That’s the phase one project. It will give everybody a sense of what’s to come in terms of how the medians are going to be placed there along the rest of the corridor and then from 15th street all the way down to University drive is the remaining part of the corridor,” said Paul Kasper, Bryan City Engineer.

Phase one of the project will go up for bid this fall. The goal is to start construction by the end of this year.

Phase two will go up for bid sometime in 2022.

