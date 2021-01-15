Local couple surprised with winter wonderland wedding

NEAR WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley couple was surprised by a winter wonderland on their wedding day.

Terence and Erin Loo’s ceremony at 7F Lodge near Wellborn was outside during Sunday’s snowfall.

“We were going to do this outside no matter what you know with how things are going,” said Loo. “Obviously with a beautiful backdrop like that so we’re just glad that you know friends, family and certainly the staff and the photographers were so helpful in getting all the shots lined up.”

This wasn’t the first time a snow wedding happened at 7F Lodge. Another couple had the same experience in Dec. 2017.

