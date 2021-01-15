Advertisement

Local non-profit inspiring Brazos Valley to spread kindness in honor of MLK Jr. Day

By Tre Jones
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we head into the weekend here’s a feel-good story that will boost your spirits.

Friday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday and in honor of Dr. King, a local non-profit organization wants to help bring the community together on MLK Jr. Day.

I Heart Bryan is asking everyone to participate in “Love Your Neighbor” day. Do something good or an act of service for someone else.

Fabi Payton, a local school teacher and organizer of I Heart Bryan, said that she hopes the community can provide a sense of hope to the Brazos Valley, the same way Dr. King did to the rest of the country.

This can be anything like just saying something nice, or giving someone a gift bag, or helping them out with something else.

“Nationally, there’s a lot of things out there that just keep causing more division. We get it, this country is in a diverse place, our community is a diverse place, and you’re not gonna agree on everything but we can still work together to love each other and come together. We have to,” said Payton.

Payton asks that those who participate take photos and post them on social media using the hashtags “Love Your Neighbor” and “I Heart Bryan”.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is being recognized on Jan. 18.

