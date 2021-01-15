Advertisement

Minneapolis council to try again with plan to replace police

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minneapolis City Council members are preparing a new plan that seeks to replace the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are working on a proposal to create a new public safety department that removes the police department as a standalone department from the city charter.

The three are still working on their plan and expect to release it by the end of January, the Star Tribune reported. It would require voter approval.

Cunningham told the newspaper that the proposal might place oversight of the new department on par with many other city departments, giving the council legislative authority while the mayor would retain executive authority.

Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey, said the mayor had concerns about “clarity of command” but would review the proposal when it’s ready.

The city and police department have come under pressure to overhaul policing since Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died on May 25 after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Several council members tried and failed to eliminate the police department last year. Their proposal to form a new public safety unit was blocked when the city’s charter commission declined to advance the idea to the November ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says they were unaware that the makeshift memorial was placed on private land.
Local family may have to remove memorial cross due to complaints to HOA
New elected Grimes County Treasure Jim Bob Trant passes away
Newly elected Grimes County Treasurer Jim Bob Trant passes away
“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said Bobby Lumpkin, TDCJ Correctional Institutions...
TDCJ: Employee at Hamilton Unit in Bryan dies after getting COVID-19
Health officials say the Texas vaccine supply is limited but more arrives every week and it...
What you need to know about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos County ICU occupancy at 133%, 59 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19

Latest News

A warty pig painted on a cave wall 45,500 years ago is the world's oldest depiction of an animal.
Painting of pig may be one of world’s oldest cave art
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
LIVE: Biden announces appointments to science team
Dust and dirt from the foothills of the Rockies and the Texas Panhandle can be seen in Brazos...
Hazy, dusty skies hang over the Brazos Valley Saturday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Trump trial pending, McConnell calls it ‘vote of conscience’
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets