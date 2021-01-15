New sidewalks coming to Coulter Drive as part of road improvements

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big road project in Bryan continues.

Coulter Drive is seeing some road improvements that include utility relocation.

The city says new sidewalk work will start in the coming weeks. A one-way detour is still in place for Coulter west of 29th Street during that road work.

The city said the one way detour through part of that area should reopen to two way traffic in about three months.

Their part of the project is coming at a cost of about $4.9 million. TxDOT has a grant for the sidewalk portion.

