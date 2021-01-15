Advertisement

Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93

In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Richman, a character actor who appeared in hundreds of television episodes and had recurring roles on “Three's Company" and “Beverly Hills 90210," has died. He was 93. Richman died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Harlan Boll announced.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Mark Richman, a character actor who appeared in hundreds of television episodes and had recurring roles on “Three’s Company” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” has died. He was 93.

Richman died Thursday at his home in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Harlan Boll announced.

Born in Philadelphia, Richman was a pharmacist but turned to acting. He joined the Actors Studio and in 1953 he starred on stage in the play “End as a Man.” He appeared on Broadway in “A Hatful of Rain” and “Masquerade.” He also portrayed Jerry in more than 400 New York performances of Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story,” Boll said.

His movies included 1958′s “The Black Orchid” with Sophia Loren, “The Strange One,” “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear” and “Friday the 13th, Part 8.”

Bu he was best known for his TV work, appearing in more than 500 episodes of various shows over a decades-long career, from “Bonanza” and “The Fugitive” to “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

He starred as lawyer Nick Cain in the short-lived 1960′s NBC series “Cain’s Hundred” and had recurring roles as an attorney on the 1980s hit “Dynasty” and the 1970′s show “Longstreet.”

In the 1970s and 1980s he was Suzanne Somers’ father, the Rev. Luther Snow, on “Three’s Company,” appeared as Lawrence Carson in a few episodes of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and was C.C. Capwell for nearly 30 episodes of “Santa Barbara.”

Richman also wrote plays, including the acclaimed “4 Faces,” a novel, short stories and an autobiography.

In 1990, he received the Silver Medallion from the Motion Picture & Television Fund for outstanding humanitarian achievement.

Richman is survived by his wife, Helen, five children and six grandchildren.

